Monday, November 6, 2023
United States | Trump played down the importance of the information he provided in the fraud trial

November 6, 2023
United States | Trump played down the importance of the information he provided in the fraud trial

The former president is not threatened with imprisonment, but he and his sons can be fined hundreds of millions.

of the United States former president Donald Trump has testified in civil court that his company did not give correct appraisals on several of his properties. However, he downplayed the importance of ratings.

Trump has been heard in a fraud trial related to his business activities in New York on Monday.

The lawsuit is related to the business activities of Trump and his two adult sons in the Trump Organization business group. According to the court, they have exaggerated the value of the companies’ assets by up to billions of dollars in order to get better loans and insurance from banks.

Trump and his sons are threatened with fines of up to 250 million dollars, and they may have to give up their management positions in the company. Trump’s sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr testified in court last week.

Trump told the court that the company undervalued his Mar a Lago mansion and Florida golf course. On the other hand, according to Trump, the company overestimated the value of his apartment in Trump Tower and some other properties.

“It was not significant. You made it significant, but it wasn’t,” Trump accused the justice.

Trump claimed that the banks paid little attention to the assessment. In addition, he appealed to the fact that his brand was not taken into account in the evaluations.

Trump didn’t answer much of the questions at the trial, instead using rambling speeches that more closely resembled political campaigning. Judge Arthur Engoron had to repeatedly demand Trump stay on the case.

Trump has already received fines twice before this because he has violated the partial restriction of the right to comment given to him, i.e. the so-called gag order. A total of 15,000 dollars have been fined.

Trump has insulted the judge handling the case, Engoron, on several occasions, calling him, among other things, a crook and a highly biased judge. This time, too, Trump barked beforehand that the trial was unfair and the black attorney general of the state of New York of Letitia James racist.

Fraud trial in addition, several other lawsuits are ongoing against Trump. In March, Trump will face federal court. It deals with accusations that Trump conspired to have the results of the previous 2020 presidential election nullified.

Trump is aiming for the Republican presidential nomination in next year’s elections and is the overwhelming early favorite for the Republican nomination.

