United States Trump plans to return to social media using his own platform

Adviser to a former president shut down on several social media services talks about plans on Fox

The United States former president Donald Trumpin the counselor said in an interview with Fox news channel that he is returning to social media using his own platform. The president, who ended his term in January, has been quiet about the public after Twitter and Facebook, among others, permanently closed Trump’s user accounts.

Social media’s decisions to block Trump’s activities on its platforms were preceded by messages from the president that were interpreted as inciting violence and encouraging protesters to break into the Capitol’s congress building.

Trumpin adviser Jason Miller declined to comment on what the future platform might look like, but said the return to social media would take place within two or three months. Miller described Trump’s platform as “totally changing social media” and predicted it would get tens of millions of users.