United States | Trump: Navalnyi was brave, but he should have stayed away from Russia

Trump did not condemn Russia for the death of a well-known opposition politician.

of the United States running for president Donald Trump has taken the position of a Russian opposition politician To Alexei Navalny to death. Trump has been criticized for not, for example, condemning Russia in any way.

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Trump still did not comment on Russian involvement in Navalny's death, but described Navalny as “brave”.

“It's a very sad case, Navalnyi was a really brave guy. He went back to Russia when he could have stayed away. And to be honest, he probably should have stayed away,” Trump said in the interview.

According to the Russian authorities, Navalnyi, perhaps Russia's most famous opposition politician, died on Friday, February 16. The cause of death has not been established to independently investigate. Western leaders and Navalny's widow, among others Yuliya Navalnaya have accused the Russian regime of murdering Navalny and covering up the traces of the crime.

Navalnyi died in captivity in a notorious penal colony in Siberia. In August 2020, Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent. He was first treated in a Russian hospital, but was later transferred to Germany for treatment. In September 2020, Navalnyi was released from the hospital and in January 2021, he returned to Russia, where he was arrested. Navalny was in prison for the rest of his life.

When Trump was president from 2017 to 2021, he showed his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than criticizing him.

Trump also pointed in Navalny's direction on Monday in his social media post.

“Alexei Navalny's sudden death has made me understand better and better what is happening in our Country,” Trump wrote Truth Socialin the service.

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, the host Laura Ingraham asked Trump if he sees it as possible that Trump himself would be a “political prisoner in the United States” in the future. Ingraham pointed to numerous lawsuits in which the former president is accused.

“If I did poorly in the polls, nobody would be talking about me,” Trump replied, suggesting again that the lawsuits are a political chase to ensure Joe Biden admission to the next season.