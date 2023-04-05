United States | Trump may be in court again because of the rape accusation and the Georgia election meddling case

The case filed by journalist-writer E. Jean Carroll regarding the rape accusation may be in court in April. In Georgia, the prosecutor is considering filing charges related to the presidential election. A fraud trial awaits in October.

of the United States former president Donald Trump has spectacularly returned to the limelight when 34 criminal charges were brought against him in New York on Tuesday. However, the thread related to the hush money of a porn star, a Playboy model and a doorman before the 2016 presidential election will be discussed in the courtroom next time not until next December.

Still, friends and critics won’t have to wait until next winter to see a Trump-related trial. One of these is ahead possibly before the end of April, and another one maybe soon after. Even in October, we will be sitting in the courts, besides which there are many other things going on, the schedules of which are open.

At the end of April, the legal process may continue, the starting point of which is the rape accusation against Trump. Journalist-writer E. Jean Carroll has accused Trump of raping her in the clothing department of a department store in New York either in late 1995 or early 1996.

Carroll made the accusation of rape in the summer of 2019. Trump denied the accusation and said that he has never met Carroll. Carroll dug up a photo taken in 1987 that showed both him and the former president.

The picture also showed Trump’s late wife Ivana, who once accused Trump of rape but retracted the accusation. Dozens of women have blamed Trump sexual harassment.

Carroll first filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in November 2019. Three years later, last November, she sued Trump for assault, which was made possible by a change in the statute of limitations for sexual offenses in New York state.

According to the news agency Reuters, Trump and Carroll are currently waiting for the appeals court’s decision on the original lawsuit filed by Carroll, in which Trump, according to his own view, has immunity from prosecution. The latter lawsuit, on the other hand, is due to be heard on April 25, according to preliminary information.

In October 2022, the US Congress listened to a recording of a call between Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Carroll’s in addition to the civil cases filed by Trump, Trump may soon face new criminal charges in the state of Georgia. The Fulton County District Attorney is currently considering whether to file charges against Trump for alleged election law violations during the 2020 presidential election.

of The Washington Post by The Georgia case is perhaps more damaging to Trump than the criminal case filed in New York this week, as it concerns Trump’s suspected direct attack on American democracy.

There are many plots and people involved in the story of Georgia. One issue that will come under scrutiny in the lawsuit could be how Trump tried to pressure Georgia’s secretary of state, a Republican by Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 additional votes for Trump to defeat Joe Biden in the elections. Biden received 11,779 more votes in the state than Trump.

Trump’s hour-long call to Raffensperger was recorded on a tape that was leaked to the public. The tape showed how Trump first tried to beg and then directly pressured the official to change the election result. He suggested that Raffensperger might be guilty of a crime if he accepted the state’s “corrupt election result.”

“You know it’s a crime. And you know you can’t let that happen. It’s a big risk for you,” Trump said to Raffensperger, pressuring the secretary of state’s attorney at the same time.

Excerpts from Trump’s phone call have been published here, for example In HS’s recent story.

The events surrounding the election in Georgia were investigated for two years, and about 75 people were heard in connection with it, many of whom belong to Trump’s inner circle and many of whom may face charges. The grand jury has reportedly recommended indicting several people, but it is not known whether Trump is among them, The Washington Post reports.

Trump there are also several other investigations underway against him, related to the January 2021 congressional attack by Trump supporters and Trump’s financial mess. In addition, we are investigating why Trump took thousands of secret documents to his Florida mansion after his presidency.

Next October, the fight against Trump will start According to CNN trial where Trump and his children are accused of various frauds. In a civil suit filed by the state of New York, the Trumps are required to pay $250 million in compensation for the wealth obtained through fraud.

Trump, who is running for president again next year, has denied all charges and accusations. In Trump’s opinion, he is being targeted by a political manhunt.