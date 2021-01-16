United States Trump leaves Washington before Biden’s inauguration and plans an extraordinary military farewell party

Trump is preparing for the event with a red carpet, a military orchestra and shots of honor. Biden’s celebrations have shrunk due to the corona epidemic and the violence of Trump’s supporters.

The United States resigning president Donald Trump intends to leave the capital Washington next Wednesday morning well in advance of his successor Joe Biden swears an oath of office in front of the Congress House, American media say.

Trump thus becomes the first president in 152 years to attend his successor’s inauguration. The equivalent has been made by four presidents in the 19th century, usually after a disputed election, at the University of Illinois the review states.

Trump is making history by planning to hold a military farewell party for himself. An exceptional opportunity is being prepared for the Joint Base Andrews air base southeast of Washington.

News agency AP: n and, according to CNN, festivities are underway that remind Trump of the occasions he experienced during his state visits abroad: the red carpet, the military orchestra, the shots of the honor guard.

The event and its details have not yet been officially announced. Honor shots are scheduled to shoot 21 pieces, which is a traditional number stemming from history to show great honor, the U.S. military the history site explains.

From the air base, Trump flies to Florida, where he plans to live after his presidency.

Read more: Assassination, Ice Cream and Rick with a Nuclear Weapon – Such is Donald Trump’s confusing palace, where the president treats statesmen and fires missiles

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden stepped through the House of Congress on January 20, 2017 to witness the oath of office of new President Donald Trump.­

Trumpin predecessors have acted differently. They have attended the inauguration of their followers in front of the Congress House starting at noon on January 20, after which they have been flown by helicopter out of the courtyard of Congress, as a symbolic sign of a peaceful change of power.

Trump has not officially admitted his election defeat, but has claimed the November presidential election was robbed. He has not mentioned the name of election winner Joe Biden in his speeches on the change of power, nor has he congratulated the winner or invited him to the White House. The Trump administration has also hampered the practical arrangements for Biden’s rise to power.

The resigning President George W. Bush looked out the helicopter window at the U.S. Federal House of Congress after the oath of office of his successor, Barack Obama, on January 20, 2009.­

Vice President of Trump Mike Pence called the incoming vice president this Thursday Horrible for Harris and congratulated this for the first time on the election victory of Biden and Harris, Politico magazine said. Pence is scheduled to attend Biden’s inauguration.

Trump and his supporters are angry with Pence because he did not try to overturn Biden’s election victory at an congressional meeting where Pence served as chairman. Pence explained that he did not have the constitutional permission to do so.

Trump’s supporters attacked the convention hall during the meeting and demanded that Pence be hanged. Pence had time to be taken to safety before the crowd infiltrated the Senate meeting rooms.

Biden the inauguration will be held in front of the Congress House under enormous security measures and in front of only about a thousand invited guests. The shortage of participants is due in part to the corona epidemic and in large part to the attack on the House of Congress.

There are about 21,000 National Guard soldiers under and during the inauguration in Washington. Federal police have warned the FBI that next Wednesday, and possibly as early as this weekend, Trump supporters are preparing armed strikes on the Congress House in Washington and 50 state convention houses. Security measures have been tightened all over the country.

A National Guard soldier on duty near the Congress House on Friday night.­

On Wednesday of this week, the House of Representatives charged Trump with “official incitement to revolt”. Trump is accused of inciting his supporters to attack the House of Congress during the Epiphany meeting.

Trump is the first president in history to be sued twice. The Senate will deal with the matter early in Biden’s term.

According to Trump, he did not incite people to violence. He said on Wednesday after the indictment was disapproved of the violence and asked his supporters to remain calm. He referred to warnings that more violence was coming.

“None of my true supporters would ever support political violence … none of my true supporters would ever threaten or harass their countrymen. If you do any of these, you will not support our movement but will attack it. And you are attacking our country, ”Trump said said in their video message.

Pew Research Institute according to a recent survey only 29 percent of Americans accept Trump’s actions as president. In the past, the president has been supported by just over 40 percent of the people.

With Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama left his job in January 2017, 59 percent of Americans estimate he did his job well.