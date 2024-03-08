United States | Trump lavishly praised Orbán, who had arrived as his guest

The two have had close relations for a long time, and Orban was, among other things, the first European head of state to support Trump's candidacy in 2016.

According to Bloomberg, Trump, among other things, called Orbán a fantastic leader. The two have had close relations for a long time, and Orbán was, among other things, the first European head of state to support Trump's candidacy in 2016.

Trump has previously spoken admiringly of Orbán and his authoritarian management model. The two are also united by the fact that both are very suspicious and reluctant to support Ukraine.

of the United States current president Joe Biden criticized the men's meeting on Friday, says AFP.

“You know who he is [Trump] meet today at Mar-a-Lago [Trumpin kartanossa Floridassa]?” Biden asked his supporters at a campaign rally.

“Hungarian Orbán, who has stated directly that he does not believe that democracy works, and who craves autocracy. I believe in a future where we defend democracy, not weaken it.”

During Orbán's reign in Hungary, the rule of law, freedom of speech and the rights of minorities have been widely attacked, among other things. The Biden administration has also criticized Orbán for his close relations with the Russian president to Vladimir Putin.