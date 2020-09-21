The Capitol, where the US Senate sits in Washington DC. (MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Everything will be played out in the Senate and the trench warfare has already started: running for re-election, President Donald Trump has promised he will appoint quickly “a very talented woman” to replace Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a feminist and progressive icon who died Friday, September 18 at the age of 87 from cancer. To ratify the choice of the president, the Senate will have to give the green light. Today, there are 53 Republicans on one side, compared to 47 Democrats on the other. All it takes is four Republican senators to turn their jackets and deny Donald Trump the lifetime appointment of a new Supreme Court magistrate for President Trump to lose the bet. The pressure is enormous on the shoulders of these Republican senators, especially since on November 3, their seats are also put on the line. Which means that in their respective states, at the local level, the choice they will make may have consequences for their own mandates.

And this is where we enter a bitter political battle. Will all Republican senators grant Donald Trump the appointment of a new Supreme Court judge in the midst of the presidential campaign? This is the real question and so to speak the only one. So far, only Republican Senator from Alaska Lisa Ann Murkowski, traditionally very anti-Trump, has said that she will not vote for the nomination as it is so close to the presidential election. Her colleague from Maine, Suzanne Collins, says the Senate shouldn’t do this, but she hasn’t made a complete decision. There are two or three other Republican senators who may flinch. Notably that of Utah, Mitt Romney. But we must remember that for the appointment of Judge Kavanaugh, two years ago, the entire Republican camp, finally, voted for his appointment.

It is a case which undoubtedly shows the enormous importance of this Senate, compared to that of the House of Representatives, for example. This group of 100 senators can remove a president, appoint judges for life to the Supreme Court, influence the country’s foreign policy. The real place of political power in Washington is the Senate. However, it is a chamber where each of the 50 states is represented by two senators. This means that Montana, for example, weighs as much as California. So the Senate is structurally predominantly dominated by conservative, rural, bank states. And so, with this episode, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we can see the consequences that this can have with perhaps a complete swing of the Supreme Court in the conservative camp, and this, obviously for years.