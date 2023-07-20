United States | Trump is suspected of violating a law enacted after the American Civil War

Former US President Donald Trump has faced numerous legal setbacks. Now Trump has received information that laws against the Ku Klux Klan can be used in the case led by the special prosecutor.

of the United States to the former president For Donald Trump it has been announced that he is under federal investigation regarding the 2021 Epiphany riots. They talked about it, among other things The New York Times and The Guardian magazines as well CNN television channel.

What makes it special is that Trump is suspected of possibly breaking a law enacted in the aftermath of the American Civil War.

The law in question violation can be sentenced to fines or up to ten years in prison. However, if the actions have led to death, for example, a person can be sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to The New York Times, the law was originally enacted to allow federal law enforcement agencies to take action against members of the Ku Klux Klan, among others. The white supremacist organization practiced terrorism, which it used to prevent freed slaves from exercising their right to vote.

In modern times, the law has also been used more widely, for example in cases of conspiracy related to election fraud. In Trump’s case, including the law in the investigation could mean, according to The New York Times, that Trump will be accused of trying to distort the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump among other things, in 2020 he called the highest election authority of Georgia To Brad Raffensperger and urged him to “find” enough votes for Trump to win the state. Trump also tried to push through his plan, which would have delayed or completely prevented the confirmation of the election results.

According to CBS News, the special prosecutor leading the investigation Jack Smith’s the group has interviewed, among others, Raffensperger and Rudy Giulianiwho acted as Trump’s lawyer.

The prosecution authorities have informed Trump in their letter that he is the subject of an investigation and that investigation is nearing its end. Professor at Loyola Law School Jessica Levinson told For CBS Newsthat the notification also includes an invitation to testify before a grand jury.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith spoke to the media in June in the capital, Washington.

Trump has refused to testify in two previous court cases, and Levinson does not think it is likely that he will change his position in the latest case either. No actual charges have been filed yet, but Levinson says they will be officially announced in the coming weeks or days.

“When someone is the subject of a federal investigation involving a grand jury, they are going to be indicted. In my 20-year career as a federal prosecutor, I can’t think of a single case where [tutkinnan] the target would not have been prosecuted in the end,” said the former prosecutor Richard Convertino For CBS News.

Trump’s legal mess also deepened because the federal court refused to start a new trial regarding the journalist-author by E. Jean Carroll won a court case in New York.

“In this case, the jury did not reach a ‘seriously erroneous result’. Their decision was not a ‘wrongful conviction,’” the judge Lewis Kaplan said in his decision CNN’s by.

Trump had demanded a new trial after a jury found that he must pay Carrol five million in damages for sexual assault and defamation. Carroll has also filed another lawsuit against Trump for defamation.

The trial of the latter case is scheduled to begin in January.

Third legal setback for Trump on Wednesday, when his request to move the bribery lawsuit out of New York state was denied. Trump would have liked to move the case from state courtrooms to federal courtrooms.

Trump’s lawyers say the case should have been moved to federal court because the alleged crimes took place while he was president. The judge who made the decision by Alvin Hellerstein however, the lawyers did not provide sufficient evidence that the payment of bribes to the porn star was somehow connected to the office of the president.

There are a total of 34 charges in the case, which are related to, among other things, various accounting distortions. The trial of the case is expected to begin in March.

The former president has also been charged with storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. The district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is also considering whether to file charges against Trump for alleged election law violations during the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the crimes.