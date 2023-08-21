United States | Trump is not going to participate in the Republican debates

The ex-president justified his decision with opinion polls and the fact that, according to him, the people know about his success as president.

of the United States former president Donald Trump plans to skip the Republican primary debates.

Trump communicated the matter on his own social media channel at Truth Social.

The ex-president justified his absence from the debates by saying that, according to him, the people know who he is and how he succeeded as president.

Trump also mentioned CBSpublished by the channel on Sunday opinion pollaccording to which 62 percent of likely Republican primary voters would vote for him again as the party’s nominee.

The second most supported was the governor of the state of Florida Ron DeSantiswhich according to the survey, 16 percent of the respondents would vote for.

“That’s why I’m not going to participate in the debates,” Trump wrote.

Republicans the first election debate of the leading candidates is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

The party will choose its presidential candidate in the primaries in the first half of next year.

Four different lawsuits have been filed against Trump, with a total of dozens of different criminal charges.

Trump is accused of election crimes in the 2020 presidential election, keeping national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act and possession of secret documents, among other things.