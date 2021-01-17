United States Trump is feared to destroy documentation of his tenure – Lawyer says historians run into ‘huge gap’ as he examines Trump’s era

Historians filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force Trump to preserve White House documentation. The chaotic end of the term adds to the worries.

The United States Concerns have been raised within and outside the presidential administration about how closely the president is Donald Trumpin what to do in the White House will be known later. This is because Trump has been reckless and even hostile to documenting his tenure.

A number of historians and NGOs filed a lawsuit in December demanding that the judge force the Trump administration to preserve all documents related to the president, including digital communications.

Additional concern has been caused by Trump’s late season and the events surrounding Trump’s election defeat. Trump was charged with official misconduct on Wednesday for “inciting rebellion,” in addition to which he may face a slew of lawsuits after his presidency ends next Wednesday.

“The actions of the President since his defeat in the election – regardless of truth and facts – have increased concerns that he will destroy information about his possible abuses and crimes,” the historians sued. it was said.

An earlier similar lawsuit was dismissed last year because, according to the judge, the courts “cannot micromanage” how the president follows the recording of his actions and sayings from day to day, Bloomberg news agency reported. said.

News agency AP saysthat Trump used to tear down and throw in the trash memos that should be kept by law as early as his early days. The White House data recording team employed a dozen people who had to tape the documents torn by the president.

“He was told to quit [asiakirjojen tuhoaminen], but he didn’t want to stop, “said a former White House recording official interviewed by the news agency. Solomon Lartey.

Lartey said the first documentary he taped was the Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumerin letter to Trump. It dealt with the federal blockade related to budget disputes.

Trump’s behavior has caused concern in the past, at least among Democratic politicians and the media, who have tried to get an idea of ​​what Trump has discussed with the Russian president. Vladimir Putin with.

In 2017, Trump seized the interpreter’s notes after he met Putin in Hamburg, Germany. A year later, Trump concealed the discussions between the duo at the Helsinki summit.

Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin between the two in Hamburg, Germany on July 7, 2017. The exact content of the talks is not known.­

The Washington Post said in early 2019, that by then already five different Trump-Putin meetings lacked thorough records. They were not even in the documents declared secret.

Trump’s dealings with Putin were and will be of particular interest to future historiography because Russia was believed to have interfered in the 2016 presidential election in a way that helped Trump. In this case, however, Trump expressed his belief in Putin more than his own country’s intelligence agencies.

Stateside a law was enacted in 1978 requiring presidents to retain all information arising from their communications and the performance of their duties. On that basis, presidential administrations should keep all possible documents such as memos and letters. In 2014, the law was extended to cover digital communications.

The need for the original law arose from the president Richard Nixonin secret audio recordings related to the Watergate scandal that led to his resignation. Nixon would have liked to destroy the recordings, but it didn’t.

Surprisingly, the very secretive President Nixon left behind thousands of hours of secret recordings of, among other things, his conversations in his Oval Office and on the phone.

It was through these recordings that the “smoking gun” of the Watergate scandal came.

In December the lawsuit brought by historians against Trump specifically mentioned the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushnerin Whatsapp messages he has handled in U.S. relations with, for example, Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salmanin.

Kushner himself has said he will take screenshots of all his messages and store them in White House information systems, Bloomberg news agency said. According to historians, this is not enough because the screenshots do not show more detailed identification information of the original messages.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and President’s daughter Ivanka Trump in May 2017 in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.­

Previously concerns have joined for example, that Trump had used private telephony to talk to foreign heads of state.

Lawyer interviewed by the news agency AP Anne Weismann noted that historians would later encounter a “huge gap” in their study of the Trump era.

“I don’t think President Trump cares about his accomplishments and what is being said about them. But I think he probably cares about what [dokumentaatio] tells of his criminal guilt, ”said Weismann, who is working on a lawsuit against Trump.

The United States information on presidential administrations will generally be made public five years after the president resigns, the U.S. National Archives says in its instructions. However, presidents can invoke six exceptions – such as national security – that allow the secret period to be extended to twelve years.

Trump would hint in 2017 that the debates he had in his office may be recorded. At the time, he threatened the former head of the FBI, the federal police James Comeya that his precise statements may come to light later and that he should therefore carefully consider what allegations he is leaking to the media.

Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer at the time, refused to comment on whether Trump’s conversations would be recorded.

It is generally believed that the debates in the President’s Office have not been regularly recorded since Nixon. First secret recordings made Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II, after which the tradition continued at varying degrees from president to second until the 1970s. Scattered remarks about some recordings have come since then, for example, in connection with Ronald Reagan’s telephone conversations.

Multi may wonder what happened to Trump’s Twitter posts after Twitter decided to close his account altogether. Tweets have disappeared, for example, from countless online stories in Helsingin Sanomat and other media in which they have been embedded.

However, tweets have been preserved in many places. For example from this Twitter archive can view and search the contents of 55,115 Trump Tweets.