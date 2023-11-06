United States | Trump is expected to be heard by the court in the fraud case – could be fined millions of dollars

Trump and his grown sons are suspected of exaggerating the value of the Trump Organization’s assets in the hope of better loans and insurance.

of the United States of the former president Donald Trump’s is expected to appear today in a civil fraud trial in New York.

According to the court, Trump and his two adult sons exaggerated the value of the assets of the Trump Organization business group by up to billions of dollars in order to get better loans and insurance from banks.

Neither Trump nor his sons face jail time, but they could face fines of up to $250 million and be forced to leave the company’s management positions.

Trump has already been fined twice before this, because he has violated the partial restriction of the right to comment, i.e. the so-called gag order. A total of 15,000 dollars have been fined.

Trump has insulted the judge handling the case Arthur Engoronia on several occasions calling him a thug and a highly biased judge, among other things.

In addition to the fraud trial, several other lawsuits are ongoing against Trump. In March, Trump will face federal court. It deals with charges that Trump conspired to have the results of the 2020 presidential election overturned.

Trump is aiming for the Republican presidential nomination in next year’s elections.