United States | Trump is demanding $500 million in damages from his former lawyer

Michael Cohen is cooperating with prosecutors in the case in which Trump was indicted last week for accounting crimes.

of the United States previous president Donald Trump has sued his former lawyer and case manager Michael Cohen to court. He is demanding more than $500 million in damages from him for breach of contract and for spreading false information about Trump.

The lawsuit filed in the federal court in Florida is reported by the news agency Reuters and the news channel, among others CNN.

The lawsuit is based on Cohen’s claims in books and podcasts, as well as in his statements to the media.

Cohen is back in the headlines for cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney in the case that last week brought 34 counts of accounting crimes against Trump.

The charges relate to the $130,000 that Cohen paid on Trump’s behalf to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels, or to Stephanie Clifford in 2016 in order to keep her quiet about having sex with Trump in 2006. Paying the “cheat money” is not illegal, but prosecutors believe Trump committed a crime by writing off the amount as “legal fees”.

Trump pleaded not guilty.

In the year 2018 Cohen pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison for, among other things, violating election laws in connection with a $130,000 payment to Clifford, tax fraud, and lying in his sworn testimony to Congress about the Trump family company’s tower house plans in Moscow.

After leaving work under Trump, Cohen has turned against him.

“I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is,” Cohen said, according to Reuters, during testimony to Congress in 2019. “He is a racist. He is a cheater. He is a fraud.”

