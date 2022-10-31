United States | Trump is asking the Supreme Court to block the release of his tax records to Congress

Donald Trump is hoping that the US Supreme Court will block, at least temporarily, the release of his tax records to a Democratic-led House committee.

of the United States former president Donald Trump has asked the nation’s highest court to block the release of its tax records to Congress. They talk about it, among other things CNN and The New York Times (NOW).

A Washington appeals court refused to reconsider its ruling that the House committee investigating Trump’s actions has the right to see the former president’s tax records.

Trump hopes the Supreme Court will freeze the lower court’s decision until the Supreme Court has time to consider whether it will take up the case.

If the Supreme Court does not intervene, the decision enabling the sharing of tax information would come into force later this week. It would free the country’s tax authorities to release Trump’s tax records to the Democratic-led committee.

House of Representatives the committee has been trying to get Trump’s tax records since 2019.

According to the NYT, the Supreme Court’s reaction to Trump’s urgent request could decide whether the House of Representatives ever gets to see his tax records.

In the United States, in a little over a week, midterm elections will be held, where the Republican Party is expected to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.

According to the NYT, the Republican-led House of Representatives would almost certainly withdraw the committee’s request to see Trump’s tax records.