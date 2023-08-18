United States | Trump is asking for his trial to be postponed until 2026

It’s about the federal criminal charges brought in Washington, according to which Trump tried to nullify his election loss with the help of a criminal conspiracy.

of the United States the previous president Donald Trump’s the defense is asking to delay his trial until April 2026. That would be nearly a year and a half later than the November 2024 presidential election, in which Trump is seeking to return to power.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters and the newspaper report on the matter, among others The Washington Post.

The prosecutor would like the trial to start already in January 2024, a couple of weeks before the primary elections.

Trump’s lawyers justify the delay request by saying it will take years to prepare to defend Trump against federal criminal charges that he tried to cling to power and have his defeat overturned For Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election with the help of a criminal conspiracy.

“The public’s interest is a just and fair trial, not a rush to judgement. In addition, if legal protection and assistance are of any importance, the accused must be given sufficient time to defend himself”, Trump’s lawyer Gregory Singer wrote according to The Washington Post.

The charges were read to Trump in early August in the capital, Washington, where his supporters stormed the Capitol on the epiphany of 2021. At least some of this crowd sought to block Congress and Trump’s vice president Mike Pence from confirming Biden’s election victory over Trump.

This the lawsuit in Washington is just one of four criminal charges against Trump. Other federal charges have been filed in Florida related to the removal of classified documents from the White House.

Criminal charges have been brought in New York for falsifying accounting related to the payment of bribes to a porn star. Recently, new criminal charges were read to Trump at the beginning of this week In the state of Georgia, where he is suspected of trying to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost through a criminal conspiracy.

Trump has denied his guilt throughout.

Read more: “Teflon-Don” is back: Trump became the undisputed number one

Read more: The avalanche of criminal charges offers Trump’s lies a new spotlight