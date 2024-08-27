United States | Trump is again accused of trying to overturn his election loss

United States|The Supreme Court ruled in July that Trump has only partial immunity from prosecution.

Republicans presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump a revised federal indictment has been filed against. Special Prosecutor Jack Smith accusing Trump of an illegal attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The US Supreme Court ruled in July that Trump does not have full immunity from prosecution. The decision stated that full immunity from prosecution applies to official duties performed during the presidency. On the other hand, there is no such protection outside official duties.

The revised indictment takes into account this decision of the Supreme Court.

of The Washington Post according to which the charge was filed just before the so-called 60-day practice came into force. The practice prevents the prosecution of a former president when he is running for president again.

The revised indictment contains the same four charges that were brought against Trump last year. According to Reuters, however, this time the focus is on Trump’s role as a political candidate seeking re-election, rather than his position as president at the time.

Trump responded by writing on his Truth Social platform that the Supreme Court’s immunity decision should result in the entire case being dismissed. He has pleaded not guilty to the original charges, claiming they were politically motivated attempts to prevent him from returning to power.