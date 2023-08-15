United States | Trump is accused of election interference in the state of Georgia

Donald Trump is accused of, among other things, forgery and inciting an official to break his oath.

Washington/Helsinki

of the United States former president Donald Trump new criminal charges were brought against him on Tuesday morning Finnish time.

According to the Reuters news agency, Trump is charged with forgery, violating the Georgia Organized Crime Act, and inciting an official to violate his oath of office.

The charges are related to the actions of Trump and his allies in the state of Georgia to overturn the loss of the fall 2020 presidential election. In addition to Trump, at least 19 people have been indicted, reports the news channel CNN.

Among them are the former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Under investigation there have been several events. Trump’s phone call to Georgia’s secretary of state has been considered the most important of them To Brad Raffensperger January 2, 2021. In it, he pressed her to find enough votes to ensure an election victory.

The audio recording of the call was a key factor in starting the investigation. In addition, the use of so-called “alternative” electors and other attempts to overturn the will of the voters have been investigated.

Trump has called the investigation unfounded. He has also blamed the prosecutor in the case, a Democrat Fan of Willis about political harassment and official misconduct.

Trump criminal charges have been brought against him three times earlier this year. He is the first president of the United States to be criminally indicted.

The first case involves an adult entertainment star to Stephanie Clifford i.e. to the swindle money paid to Stormy Daniels. The New York prosecutor considers Trump guilty of, among other things, falsifying accounting records and misusing election money.

Another case in Florida involves taking classified documents from the White House.

In the third case, in the capital Washington, Trump is accused of leading a vast conspiracy based on lies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In Florida and Washington, it’s federal criminal charges.

Trump has asserted his innocence throughout, as in the case of Georgia.

Stateside there will be a presidential election next year, and Trump will be running for the Republican nomination.

He is clearly the most popular candidate among his party’s voters, and at least the previous criminal charges have not undermined his popularity.

Unlike the charges brought against Trump by the Department of Justice, in the case brought by the Georgia prosecutor, Trump cannot pardon himself or his allies.

In addition to Trump, Meadows and Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer was also indicted John Eastmanan authority of the Ministry of Justice Jeffrey Clark and a lawyer for the Trump campaign Jenna Ellis. See the full list From CNN’s website.