United States | Trump invoked freedom of speech after prosecutors tried to limit his talk about the legal mess

A federal judge has been asked to prevent Trump from disclosing details of the evidence.

of the United States former president Donald Trump invoked freedom of speech after prosecutors asked a judge to limit information Trump can publicly discuss related to the latest charges against him.

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith filed a motion Friday night asking a federal judge to bar the former president from releasing evidentiary details of the case. The motion concerns charges brought against Trump last week related to his efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

According to Trump, such a restriction would affect his freedom of speech.