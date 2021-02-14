Unsurprisingly, but not without lessons. Donald Trump’s second impeachment procedure ended like the first: by acquittal. She confirms that Republicans always play their cards to the end, not necessarily Democrats. Let’s resume. After several days of contradictory debates (with unpublished videos in support) between the elected Democrats – prosecutors for the circumstance – and the defense team of Donald Trump, the former have failed to gather a two-thirds majority of senators, essential threshold to trigger dismissal. Unlike the “Ukrainian case” judged in early 2020, the vote this time was “bipartisan”. Seven Republican Senators (Richard Burr, of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy, of Louisiana, Susan Collins, of Maine, Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, Mitt Romney, of Utah, Ben Sasse, of Nebraska, and Patrick J. Toomey , from Pennsylvania) estimated that the former president was indeed guilty of “inciting insurrection”, on January 6, by calling, during a meeting, his troops to go to the Capitol to prevent the “Election flight”, before hundreds of them forcibly entered the country’s legislative holy of holies. He missed ten votes for Donald Trump to become the first deposed president in the country’s history.

A Trump who has become embarrassing since his defeat

The suspense was not really breathtaking. 43 of the 50 right-wing senators therefore considered that there was no constitutional problem in the attitude of the 45th president that day in January. The Republican establishment has, it seems, been tempted a few weeks ago to cheaply get rid of a Trump who has become embarrassing since his defeat. But opinion polls (an overwhelming majority of voters continue to support the nationalist billionaire) and a “blitz” of phone calls to the electoral offices quickly brought them to “reason”. The affair being extremely serious (no assault had been given to the Capitol since that of the English troops in 1814), it was necessary, for some, to preserve appearances. Thus, Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader of the Senate, criticized the man with whom he has made a Faustian pact since 2016, then left suspense on the nature of his vote, before announcing that he would vote for the acquittal but that it was a ” difficult decision “ to take. In his last speech, he felt that Donald Trump was “Responsible in practice and morally for having provoked the events of this day”. A few minutes later, he voted: “not guilty”. Responsible but not guilty. During the same period of time, he had worked to prevent the opening of the debates while Donald Trump was still in the Oval Office, before judging “Unconstitutional” the trial of a president who is no longer in office, and finally to invoke, on Saturday, a lack of time to refuse to summon witnesses. Méphistophélès and Machiavelli.

A trial without witnesses and without the main accused

The damning testimony for Donald Trump of Republican MP Jaime Herrera Beutler could not therefore be heard in the Chamber. Compromise passed by the Democrats, yet in the majority in the Senate: his written transcription will appear in the file. A trial without witnesses and without the main defendant – the Democrats could send him a “subpoena”, a summons to appear – resulted in a total victory for a president who was nevertheless beaten at the polls. “Total asymmetric war: Republicans abuse power and make no apologies while Democrats abuse the power they have”, journalist Ari Berman tweeted. Did Biden’s party want to end the trial as soon as possible in order to make room for the passage of laws announced by the new president? As a last resort, will he use section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, rendering ineligible anyone who has been “Engaged in an insurrection”, what requires a simple majority in Congress? Or will he leave Donald Trump free of his political movements at the head of a Grand Old Party more “trumpized” than ever?