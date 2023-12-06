United States | Trump: If I’m elected president, I won’t be a dictator — except on day one

Joe Biden’s campaign manager reacted quickly to Trump’s speech.

of the United States former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that he will not become a dictator if he is re-elected president. The matter was reported by AFP and Reuters.

“No. No. Except on the first day (of the presidency),” Trump said when asked if he would use his power like a dictator to retaliate against his political opponents.

Trump clarified that he was referring to “day one” of the presidential powers he plans to use to close the US southern border. In addition, he said he intends to expand domestic oil drilling.

“We will close the border and drill, drill, drill. After that, I will no longer be a dictator,” Trump said.

Trump has often threatened to “take revenge” on his political opponents, including the president For Joe Biden and his lawsuits to prosecutors, the Justice Department and the federal government if he is re-elected president.

Trump spoke on Tuesday in Davenport, Iowa.

Joe Biden’s campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez took a stand on Trump’s statements immediately after the event.

“Donald Trump told us exactly what he was going to do if re-elected. He said today that he plans to be a dictator on the very first day (of his presidency). Americans should believe him,” Chávez Rodríguez said.

The Washington Post published a comment in late November in which the columnist Robert Kagan wrote that Trump’s dictatorship was “increasingly inevitable”.

“We should stop pretending,” Kagan wrote.

The New York Times on the other hand, analyzes that Trump’s second term could possibly “unleash an even darker President Trump”.

Trump was the US president from 2017 to 2021.

Valued The Atlantic devotes its January-February issue to analyzing Trump’s possible second presidential term. The title of the magazine’s editorial is “A Warning”, Varoitus in Finnish.