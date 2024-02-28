United States | Trump: I may have to sell my property for hundreds of millions in compensation

According to the court, Trump and his son exaggerated the value of the assets of the Trump Organization business group by up to billions of dollars. Trump has said he will appeal the verdict.

For the new presidential candidate in the United States Donald Trump has offered to pay the New York Court of Appeals only the sum of one hundred million dollars. He was ordered to pay $355 million in restitution in a civil fraud lawsuit.

According to Trump, $100 million would be a guarantee that he will pay any compensation amount if his appeal against the sentence fails.

It is also clear from the application submitted to the Court of Appeals on Wednesday that Trump may have to sell his property if he does not get relief in the compensation amount.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP and The New York Times.

In a fraud tape it was about exaggerating the value of the property. According to the court, Trump and his two adult sons exaggerated the value of the assets of the Trump Organization business group by up to billions of dollars in order to get better loans and insurance from banks.

Trump was prescribed on February 16 to pay a total compensation amount of about 355 million dollars, or about 329 million euros. With interest, the amount was last week 454 million dollars, or about 419 million euros. Interest rates will rise until Trump pays the reparations.

In addition to paying compensation, Trump has been banned from doing business in New York for three years. Neither Trump nor the corporate group can apply for a loan from state banks for three years.

Trump has said he will appeal the verdict.