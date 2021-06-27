United States Trump held his first campaign session since his presidency – did not say whether he is seeking a new presidential candidacy

Trump appealed to the public at his campaign event, criticizing, for example, the easing of immigration policies by the Biden administration. According to Trump, Biden is a “disaster”.

The United States former president Donald Trump did not directly state its intentions to continue at a campaign event in Ohio on Saturday.

The campaign event in Wellington was Trump’s first since the end of his presidency and attracted several thousand attendees.

At the event, Trump showed his support for his former assistant To Max Miller, who plans to sue the Republican MP sitting in Ohio Anthony Gonzalezin in the by-elections to Congress in November 2022.

Gonzalez was one of ten Republican MPs to vote for Trump’s indictment earlier this year. Trump was accused of inciting rebellion in the event that a group of his supporters stormed a congress house in Washington on Epiphany Day. Finally, the Senate released Trump’s official indictment.

Trump has announced his intention to campaign against all Republicans who voted for the prosecution.

Read more: “Complete failure cannot be forgiven” – Ten Republicans Vote for Trump’s Prosecution

In Wellington Trump left open questions about whether he plans to run in the 2024 presidential election.

“We won the election twice and it is possible that we will have to win a third time as well. It’s possible, ”he told news agency Reuters.

With two victories, Trump referred to the 2020 presidential election, in which he lost to the Democrats To Joe Biden. During the campaign, Trump reiterated that the election result was tampered with. No evidence has been found for this claim.

“We won those elections with a huge avalanche,” Trump said of the news agency AP.

Trump appealed to participants, criticizing, for example, the easing of immigration policies by the Biden administration. Trump called Biden a “disaster”.

“Joe Biden is destroying our nation right before our eyes,” he said.

At the event Trump spoke in favor of Republicans once again having a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Democrats currently have a meager majority in both, but it is likely that in the 2022 interim elections, the situation will turn in favor of Republicans.