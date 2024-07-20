United States | Trump held his first campaign post-assassination attempt – Smacked Democrats and mentioned Orbán

United States|Donald Trump talked about his conversation with Viktor Orbán.

Former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump held his first election rally since his assassination attempt on Saturday. He appeared at the event together with his vice presidential candidate JD Vance.

Right at the beginning of his speech, Trump commented on the assassination attempt on him.

“I shouldn’t be here. Maybe JD (Vance) or someone else would be here, but I shouldn’t be here right now.”

In his speech, Trump thanked the Butler Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania and the doctor Ronny Jackson of the treatment he received.

In his speech, Trump also remembered the firefighter who was killed in the shooting Corey Comperatore. Comperatore’s funeral was held on Friday.

“He protected his wife and daughters from the bullets of this terrible person. Corey was a hero.”

Trump also commented on his challenger, the current US president Joe Biden candidacy. Biden has faced pressure within his own party’s Democrats, as some hope he will give up the candidacy.

Also a former president Barack Obama has expressed concern about Biden’s chances of victory, The Washington Post tells.

Some of the financiers have withdrawn from supporting Biden’s campaign.

According to Trump, the Democrats themselves do not know who the party’s candidate is.

“Right now, Democratic party leaders are feverishly trying to overturn the results of their own party’s primaries to get rid of crooked Joe Biden on the ballot.”

“As you can see, the Democrats are not the party of democracy. They are the enemies of democracy.”

In his speech, Trump referred to claims that he is considered a threat to democracy.

“Last week I took a bullet for democracy,” Trump acknowledged.

In his speech Trump also mentioned the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbánwho he recently met at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“I asked what happens when the world falls apart and wars are everywhere. He said bring Trump back and it will all stop.”

Trump said he received several messages from world leaders after the assassination attempt. He told, for example, the president of China From Xi Jingping about the message he received, which he said was “beautiful”.