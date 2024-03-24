United States | Trump has to pay hundreds of millions in collateral by Monday, but will he manage to collect the money?

Donald Trump could sell his mansion or file for bankruptcy. He doesn't seem to warm to either option.

New Yorker the court fell in February Donald Trump's 454 million dollars collateral to be paid. It's due on Monday, and the former US president doesn't seem very solvent at the moment.

So far, Trump's attempts to collect the bail required by the court have failed.

American news channel CNN said at the beginning of this week that Trump had initially hoped to receive the money through the insurance company Chubb. Chubb had previously agreed to pay the damages that Trump was ordered to pay the reporter To E. Jean Carroll. The court convicted Trump in January For defaming Carroll.

This time, however, Chubb gave Trump the gloves. And so did dozens of other insurance companies that he had approached about the collateral issue.

On Friday In the Truth Social service he founded, Trump threatened that he was in possession of nearly $500 million in cash. However, according to Trump, the money would have been earmarked for his presidential election campaign.

“Through hard work, talent and luck, I've amassed nearly $500 million in cash, a significant portion of which I plan to use for my presidential campaign,” he wrote in capital letters.

“The incompetent judge knew this well and that's why he wants to take the money from me.”

Trump's lawyer elaborated afterwards for CNNthat Trump was not actually referring to the cash in his possession, but to the campaign coffers he had collected.

If Trump doesn't want to break into his campaign coffers, he can still weigh options that several experts interviewed by the US media have indirectly suggested to him in the past week.

Trump could get at least half of the security deposit if he sold his Florida mansion Mar-a-Lago. The alternative was brought up by the CEO of real estate agency Brown Harris Stevens Bess Freedman In an interview with CNN.

Financial news agency Bloomberg has estimated the value of the mansion at 240 million dollars.

In addition to Mar-a-Lago, Trump also owns several other properties through his companies. Selling both the mansion and other real estate investments would hardly be successful for him overnight.

Foreclosure on properties owned by Trump has reportedly been on the table of the New York State Attorney General's office if Trump does not pay the bond by the due date. CNN has reported that the attorney general's office is also preparing to take over the golf course owned by Trump.

Worn out week, the US media flashed bankruptcy as a possible solution to Trump's money worries.

A personal bankruptcy filing by Trump or one of his companies could delay the payment of the bond for months or even years. The bankruptcy could give Trump enough time to finance the parent company of Truth Social, which he founded with a stock exchange listing.

The parent company Trump Media & Technology Group will soon become a publicly traded company. It said on Friday it would merge with shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp.

However, it is not possible for Trump to benefit from the business deal immediately, because after the deal he is bound by a six-month ban on sales and transfers.

Trump is hardly on the verge of bankruptcy anyway. of The Washington Post according to interviewed sources close to Trump, he is not even going to consider such an option.

From his perspective, a bankruptcy would hurt his presidential campaign. That would not be a very smooth move from a candidate who has assured his voters that he is a successful businessman.

Otherwise like money, Trump doesn't really seem to have a shortage of options.

None of the options just seem too suitable for Trump. However, he may quite consciously postpone his decision until the very last moment.

“If you look at the situation like a football game, he might let the game clock run down to the last second before taking a timeout,” said the Georgetown University Law School professor Adam J. Levitin In an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday.

Although the due date for the $454 million bond is on Monday, not paying it may not immediately move anything. It may take time for the New York State Attorney General to proceed with the case and decide on possible collection actions against Trump.

The situation is also complicated by a request by Trump's lawyers that the appeals court postpone the collection of the bail until Trump's appeal of the judgment related to the bail has been processed.

According to the judgment, Trump, together with his two adult sons, has defrauded the banks by deliberately overestimating the value of their assets in the hope of getting cheap loans.