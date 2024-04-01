United States | Trump has paid his $175 million bail

Trump has appealed his sentence, but he had to give the court guarantees that compensation would be paid if he lost his appeal.

of the United States former president Donald Trump on Monday posted his $175 million bail, which was ordered last week by a New York appeals court. Trump had ten days to pay the guarantee amount, which corresponds to approximately 160 million euros.

The news agency, for example, reports on the matter AP and The Washington Post.

Last week, the New York Court of Appeals had reduced the bail amount from $454 million to $175 million, after Trump's lawyers had complained that paying the entire amount of $454 million “wasn't possible.”

The case is related to a civil suit in which Trump was deemed to have inflated the value of his assets in negotiations with banks and insurance companies to get better terms for his loans and insurance. In New York, fraudulent gains must be paid back to the state, and Trump was ordered in February to pay $354.9 million in restitution. Interest increased the amount to 454 million.

Trump has appealed his sentence, but he had to give the court guarantees that the state will be compensated if he loses his appeal. Collection of the entire compensation amount is suspended until the court has processed the appeal. The court is scheduled to hear Trump's appeal in September.

By paying the bail amount, Trump also prevents the seizure of his assets in New York. Prosecutor Letitia James had already announced in February that he was ready to confiscate the former president's property if the money was not forthcoming.