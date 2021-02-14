United States Trump harshly comments on release from office, but CNN sources say ex-president worries about possible criminal charges

Several CNN sources say Trump is taking care of possible criminal charges that the investigation into the Epiphany Congress riot could have on boys. In addition, the former president, who has lost prosecution, is facing a host of other criminal investigations.

Although the outcome of the civil proceedings was already clear in practice in advance, Donald Trumpin had to sigh with relief.

Senate acquitted the former president.

Trump’s verdict was supported by 57 senators and opposed by 43. The verdict would have required 67 votes.

Civil proceedings are a political rather than a judicial process, which is why a conviction was already considered extremely unlikely in advance.

Trump was accused of inciting a revolt in connection with the conquest of Congress. Trump’s supporters broke into the Congress House as an Epiphany and adjourned the meeting, which confirmed Joe Biden victory in the November presidential election. Five people died as a result of the riots.

The fourth U.S. history trial and Trump’s second civil trial went beyond party boundaries more extensively than any previous one. All 50 Democratic senators voted in favor of the verdict. In addition, seven Republicans shared their views.

Liberating after his verdict, Trump sent bulletin, in which he thanked his defense as well as the senators who “defended the Constitution”. He again called the latest indictment another revolution in the greatest witch-hunt in U.S. history.

“It is a sad time for a political party in the United States to be free to despise the law, slander law enforcement, encourage the crowd, let the rioters go and make justice an instrument of political revenge, and accuse, blackmail and silence people and opinions with whom they disagree,” Trump said in a statement.

In addition, Trump promised that the political movement he led was only at the beginning of his journey. He addressed his words to his supporters.

“In the coming months, I have a lot to tell you and I look forward to our wonderful journey continuing. This is unprecedented! ”

The former the tone of the president was familiarly lush after being released from office, but behind the scenes the atmosphere seems to be different.

Over the past two weeks, Trump has privately expressed to several people his concerns about whether he can face other charges of Epiphany events, news channel CNN reports. Several sources report the matter to CNN.

Trump has remained in public largely silent since leaving the White House, which is partly related to the troubles.

“He’s worried,” one close assistant tells CNN.

Senate the most influential Republican, minority leader Mitch McConnell gave a loud speech after the vote, strongly suggesting that Trump’s role in the Epiphany riots should be addressed in court.

However, McConnell, who had previously sternly defended Trump, voted in favor of Trump’s release on Saturday. He justified the decision on the grounds that Trump was no longer president during the trial. He said the Senate thus had no jurisdiction over the case.

CNN says the prosecutor said back in January that federal authorities could investigate anyone involved in Epiphany riots – including Trump and his role in inciting the incident.

Trumpin fear is not necessarily unfounded. Georgian state authorities have launched an investigation Trump’s attempts to turn the state election result into favor.

Among other things, Trump put pressure on the Georgian secretary of state in an hour-long call Brad Raffenspergeria “Find” enough votes to undo the defeat.

Without presidential prosecution, Trump is threatened with, among other things, several criminal investigations and defamation charges in which two women accuse him of sexual harassment, CNN says.

In addition, the Manhattan District Attorney is investigating in New York whether the Trump Organization Group has committed crimes such as insurance and tax fraud.

“Things are gaining momentum. He no longer has the protection afforded by the presidency, ”said the former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers said to CNN.

“I think people who expect quick action in civil lawsuits will be disappointed because civil litigation is progressing so slowly.”

However, according to Rodgers, there is no reason to delay civil lawsuits because Trump is no longer president.