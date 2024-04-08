Monday, April 8, 2024
United States | Trump does not support a national abortion ban

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2024
in World Europe
United States | Trump does not support a national abortion ban

Donald Trump said on Monday that abortion laws should be defined in the US states.

of the United States Republicans running for president again Donald Trump does not support a national ban on abortion, reports the news agencies Reuters and AFP.

Trump said in a video posted on the Truth Social platform he founded on Monday that abortion laws should be left up to US states.

Abortion rights have become one of the most controversial issues of the November presidential election. Trump has previously avoided commenting on the issue so as not to alienate the party's most conservative voters.

At the end of March, Trump took a stand abortion rights by saying on Fox that he supports limiting the right to abortion after a certain number of weeks have passed since the pregnancy. He did not specify what this number of weeks is.

