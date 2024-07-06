United States | Trump distances himself from the controversial Project 2025 plan: “I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them”

United States|The Project 2025 plan was prepared by a conservative think tank, whose leader is already talking about “another American revolution”.

Republicans presidential candidate Donald Trump has sought to distance itself from a conservative political plan called Project 2025.

Among other things, an American newspaper reports on the matter The Washington Post and Reuters news agency.

Project 2025 is a policy program and blueprint for the next Republican president written by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation. If implemented, it would significantly change the federal government of the United States, for example by giving the president more power and dismantling the federal government.

Many of the people who prepared the plan were involved in the administration of Trump’s previous presidency. Several parties believe that the same people would get to the seats in Trump’s possible second term as well.

However, Trump has denied that he supports the plan.

“I don’t know anything about Project 2025. I have absolutely no idea who is behind it,” Trump wrote Truth Social – message service on Friday.

“I disagree with some of the things they say, and some of them are absolutely ridiculous and horrible. I wish them luck in whatever they do, but I have nothing to do with them.”

Heritage Foundation – head of the think tank Kevin Roberts has made headlines in recent days with his revolutionary speeches.

“We’re in the midst of another American revolution that will remain bloodless if the left allows it,” Roberts said in an interview on Tuesday.

Democrats and the President Joe Biden campaigners have tried to highlight Trump’s strong connections to the Project 2025 plan.

“Project 2025 is Trump’s second term policy and personnel playbook that should scare the American people very much,” Biden campaign representative Ammar Moussa said.

The plan at least the minister of housing and urban development of Trump’s former administration has been involved in the drafting in one way or another Ben Carsontrade advisor Peter Navarroadvisor Stephen Miller and the head of the budget office Russ Vought.

Vought also leads the writing of the Republican Party program. He was appointed by Trump along with the rest of the Republican party leadership in Pesti.

Trump’s campaign has downplayed and ignored the connections between the former president and Project 2025. The Heritage Foundation has also announced that the plan is separate from the Trump campaign.