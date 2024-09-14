United States | Trump distances himself from conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer

United States|Laura Loomer, who has been close to Donald Trump recently, has also been criticized by Republicans.

Republicans presidential candidate Donald Trump has tried, according to Reuters, to distance himself from what has become public recently To Laura Loomer.

Loomer is an extreme right-wing activist and conspiracy theorist who has spread lies about, among other things, the terrorist attacks in September. In addition, he has accused the governor of Florida by Ron DeSantis for exaggerating his wife’s cancer, calling Islam a cancer and claiming the president of the United States Joe Biden being responsible for Trump’s assassination attempt.

In a statement released on Friday, Trump said he did not agree with Loomer’s previous outings. However, the presidential candidate says he welcomes Loomer’s support.

Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized Loomer and the lies he spreads. For example, a Republican senator Thom Tillis called Loomer on the X-message service a crazy conspiracy theorist who constantly spouts disgusting nonsense.

Also another far-right conspiracy theorist, a Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Green there is criticized In X Loomeria. According to him, Loomer does not represent the Republicans or the Maga people who support Trump.

Trump considered hiring Loomer last year. However, the candidate’s campaign team was concerned that the hire could hurt Trump’s campaign. When word of the potential hiring came out, even conservatives who strongly support Trump were scared, of The New York Times told.

In the end, there was no place for Loomer on Trump’s team.

Loomer is of The New York Times tried twice to become a member of the House of Representatives in Florida, but was unsuccessful.