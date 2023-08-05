United States | Trump denied the new charges related to the classified documents

The 77-year-old businessman aims to return to the presidency in the November 2024 elections.

of the United States former president Donald Trump has denied new charges against him related to keeping classified documents. Trump pleaded not guilty Friday in a written statement to the Florida court hearing the case.

Special Prosecutor of the United States Department of Justice Jack Smith filed three new charges against Trump last week, one for intentionally withholding national defense information and two for obstructing an investigation.

The former president and his property manager are accused of destroying video footage from surveillance cameras.

The case concerns secret documents that, according to the charges, Trump kept in his possession after his presidency. He had stored about 11,000 documents in his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida.

The 77-year-old businessman is seeking to return to the White House in the November 2024 presidential election. The Republican primaries will be held next year between February and June, and the presidential candidate is supposed to be nominated at the party convention in July.

The trial related to the documents is scheduled to begin in May next year.

Thursday Trump, for his part, denied four charges brought against him this week related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump spoke to reporters after the court hearing at the airport in Washington before boarding his plane. Trump claimed the charges were persecution of a political opponent.

In addition, in April in New York, the former president was read the charges related to the 2016 presidential election under the porn actress to Stormy Daniels to the paid bribes. The trial is believed to begin in early 2024.