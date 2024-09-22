United States | Trump critic Liz Cheney proposes a new party for the United States

United States|According to Cheney, Republicans no longer respect the Constitution.

The Republican Party mandarin Liz Cheney ponders In an interview with a reporter for The New York Timeswhether the Republicans should be replaced by an entirely new party if Trump loses the election.

“It’s pretty hard to imagine how the Republicans could credibly encourage citizens to go to the polls after everything that’s been done. It is not enough that the party just marches new people to the post, when so much damage has been done,” he said.

Cheney has been one of the most prominent Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump’s of critics. Cheney characterizes the current Republican Party as hijacked by Trump. At the same time, according to Cheney, the party has lost its viability.

“Republicans no longer respect the Constitution, they respect Donald Trump.”

Liz Cheney is a former member of the House of Representatives from the state of Wyoming and a former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney’s daughter.

Liz Cheney has been a Republican her entire career, and she has said that she has always voted for the Republican presidential candidate. In this election, however, his candidate is the Democrats Terrible Harris.