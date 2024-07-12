United States | Trump could be defeated by Michelle Obama – If Biden left the presidential race, who would take his place?

United States|According to opinion polls, the chances of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris against Donald Trump are so even that they remain within the margin of error.

of the United States president Joe Biden has been on quite a high since the election debate at the end of June.

Debating the former president Donald Trump against started a discussion about the ballast brought by Biden’s age, which has flown within the Democratic Party for a couple of weeks already. By Friday evening, there were 21 Democratic representatives in Congress openly hoped Biden giving up the presidential candidacy.

Opinion polls have shown for a long time that the presidential race between Biden and Trump would be really tight. Opinion polls to follow RealClearPolling – website, the average of fourteen recent polls would show Trump beating Biden by a margin of 2.7 percentage points.

The age debate and opinion polls have naturally been followed by the question of who would take Biden’s place.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a campaign rally in North Carolina this week.

In the situationin which the president would not be able to carry out his duties, eyes would turn first the vice president Terrible for Harris.

RealClearPolling says that Harris would also lose to Trump, but by a slightly narrower margin than President Biden. The difference between them would be only 2.1 percentage points when the matter is inquired at the federal level.

The US media ABC News and The Washington Post published on Thursday opinion poll, where Harris would even beat Trump by 49 to 46 percent. News channel CNN again predicts Harris to get 45 percent support against Trump’s 47 percent support at the beginning of July.

However, everything mentioned above is within the margin of error. In the end, the deciding factor in the election is how each state votes.

If opinion polls want to look for a clear cover for Trump, you have to look for that outside the White House.

The Reuters news agency and the Ipsos company published at the beginning of July opinion pollaccording to which only the former first lady could beat Trump Michelle Obama. If the two faced off in a presidential election, 50 percent would vote for Obama and only 39 percent for Trump.

Obama is on several occasions has said that he is not considering running for president. However, it has not stopped the discussion about him and Obama’s name is still on display, for example, in betting circles.

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz stated on Thursday on the Fox News channel that he believes that the Democrats will with a high probability force Biden aside. According to him, two names remain, Harris and Obama, the latter of which could very well end up as the party’s candidate, Newsweek reports.

American news channel NBC consider noteworthy the fact that as election day approaches, the most popular Democratic candidate is not even in the race. According to the channel’s analysis, it is a sign that people are thirsty for a candidate who is not a former president.

Of the same kind the interpretation can be made from the latest done by Generation Lab and US News in the equatorial states opinion poll.

18-34-year-olds living in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as Ohio, would vote between Trump and Obama with 72% and 28% of the latter.

According to the measurement, almost any other Democrat would do better against Trump than Biden, who the name has come up while speculating on possible presidential candidates.

63 percent of young people in the Libra states would vote for Harris and 37 percent for Trump. The governor of Michigan would also do well against Trump with the same numbers Gretchen Whitmer and Governor of California Gavin Newsom.

With the smallest numbers of all, Trump would be defeated by Biden, who would cover Trump’s numbers of 59 and 41 among the under 35-year-olds in the Libra states.

Because the setup is still that in November the Americans will vote between Biden and Trump, the popularity of other possible candidates has not yet been widely measured. There is a lack of survey data, especially for the latitude states.

However, it has long been clear that Americans are widely dissatisfied with both Biden and Trump. Thus, any new candidate on the Democratic side could electrify the electoral landscape.

In June In a Gallup survey only 38 percent of Americans were satisfied with Biden’s job as president. At the same point in his presidency, i.e. in June 2020, Trump’s corresponding figure was 39.

For both, the readings are among the lowest that have been measured for US presidents since 1956.