United States | Trump compared those convicted of taking over the Capitol to hostages – the White House condemned the speeches

January 16, 2024
in World Europe
The White House press secretary commented on Trump's speech on Tuesday.

White House has condemned the former president of the United States Donald Trump comments regarding those convicted of the attack on the Capitol.

of The Guardian Trump called the Capitol attackers who were sentenced to prison earlier this month hostages. Trump called for a sitting president at the time Joe Biden to release the condemned.

“It is insulting to compare those convicted of assaulting police officers and attempting to overthrow the US government to innocent US, Israeli and other citizens kidnapped by Hamas on October 7,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre commented to reporters on Tuesday, according to The Guardian.

In the January 2021 attack, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as policymakers prepared to confirm Biden's election victory.

According to the news agency AP, more than 1,230 people have been charged with the attack on the Congress building. About 730 of them have pleaded guilty. According to the authorities, there are still more than 80 people suspected of participating in the attack who have not been identified. More than 170 people have been convicted in court.

Among those convicted is, for example, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers organization Stewart Rhodes, who received an 18-year prison sentence in May last year. Rhodes was found guilty of seditious conspiracy.

The severe sentences are believed to emphasize the seriousness and deliberateness of the takeover of the Capitol.

