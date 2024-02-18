United States | Trump: Claims for millions of dollars are an “attempt to interfere with the election”

Trump also repeated his familiar claim that the previous presidential election was “stolen” from him.

of the United States running for president Donald Trump claimed at his campaign event on Saturday that the hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation claims he has received are “an attempt to disrupt the election”. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

Trump was ordered on Friday to pay damages of 354.9 million dollars (about 329 million euros) in a civil fraud trial in New York. According to the court, Trump and his two adult sons exaggerated the value of the assets of the Trump Organization business group by up to billions of dollars in order to get better loans and insurance from banks.

In addition to paying compensation, Trump was banned from doing business in New York for three years.

Trump appointed judge Arthur Engoronia in front of thousands of supporters on Saturday in Michigan, Reuters reports. Among other things, Trump claimed that Engoron is part of a “left-wing” conspiracy aimed at preventing him from running for president again.

Trump served one term as president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, and he is seeking re-election now. The US presidential election is in November, and Trump is very likely to be the Republican nominee.

In Michigan, Trump also repeated a familiar claim for 2020: Democrat Joe Biden the victory was the result of electoral fraud. In reality, no election fraud in favor of Biden was detected in the 2020 election.

“These sickening abuses of power are not just an attack on me, they are an attack on all Americans,” Trump told supporters.