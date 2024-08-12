United States|Trump posted his false claims on social media on Sunday.

Republicans presidential candidate Donald Trump falsely claimed that the current vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Terrible Harris has used artificial intelligence to create an audience for its campaign event.

Trump published his claims on Sunday on his Truth Social service. They reported on it, for example The New York Times and CNN.

Trump claimed, among other things, that “no one” actually came to Harris’ campaign event at the airport in Detroit, Michigan last week Wednesday.

To support his claim, Trump shared a photo posted by a Harris staffer of the event, which showed a large number of people, and another photo that zoomed in on the plane that was there. In the zoomed image, the audience is not clearly visible in the reflection of the airplane.

According to Trump, Harris should be disqualified from the presidential election because of the “fake” image.

“He should be rejected, because creating a fake picture is interfering with the elections. If someone is willing to do that, they will cheat anywhere,” Trump wrote.

Several however, US media photos and videos from the campaign event in Detroit show a large crowd at Harris’ event.

Also a researcher at the University of California, Berkeley Hany Farid comment On Linkedinthat the picture published from the event showed no signs that it had been distorted by artificial intelligence.

Harris’s campaign team responded to Trump’s accusations on social media by, among other things, mocking the fact that Trump has not held a campaign event in the Libra state, which also includes Michigan, for more than a week.

“In case you forgot, Donald Trump: This is what a campaign event in a Libra state looks like,” Harris’ campaign wrote on Truth Social. The text was accompanied by a video of Harris arriving in Detroit to the cheers of a large crowd.