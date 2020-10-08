This is a video that could have been shot by one of the satirists of Saturday Night Live. Yet it is not the actor Alec Baldwin who appears in the gardens of the White House but Donald Trump. “Maybe you recognize me, he’s your favorite president”, he begins, before ensuring that catching the Covid was a “Blessing from God”. Then to promise, agitated and out of breath, that the treatment prescribed for him – which he calls “Remedy” while the medical profession insists there are just none at this time – will be available free to every American. “Right after the election. “ Like it should be. According to New York Times, the administered cocktail would cost “Over $ 100,000”. The promise of the host of the White House is therefore unrealizable, especially since this treatment, still at the experimental stage, would not receive the approval of the federal authorities concerned.

We must beware of a “grand-guignolesque” reading of this episode as well as of its theatrical exit from the hospital – appearance on the balcony, removal of the mask, military salute, bulging chest and tight jaw – in the shape of a “Mussolinian moment”, according to the phrase Joy Reid, commentator for the MSNBC channel. The meaning is political: in free fall, in the polls, Donald Trump is trying to hang on to the branches. The most accurate image is undoubtedly different: it appears “in a torch”, according to the terminology of the adepts of parachuting. In this case, there is nothing to make up for.

Already regularly bad in recent months, the polls have become downright catastrophic since the first presidential debate, its erratic attitude and especially its refusal to condemn groups of white supremacists. Joe Biden would have an average lead of ten points nationally and nearly five points in the “swing states”. We know the definition of the polls, which are only photographs of the moment, not that of November 3. Except that the vote has already started in a few states that allow it: nearly 6 million Americans have already voted. According to initial indications, Democrats are twice as likely to have voted by mail than Republicans. A clear sign of their mobilization and their willingness not to allow Trump to run a second term.

Such a difference in the polls refers to a difference of 13 million to 18 million votes in the end, depending on the importance of the participation rate. In a polarized country, the “swing voters”, who hesitate between two candidates, represent only a tiny portion of the electorate. The solution for Trump, therefore, is to convince millions of (often long-standing) Republicans (and therefore rather white and elderly) abstainers to come out of the electoral box. The Politico site yesterday published an article titled “Washington’s Worst Kept Secret.” Its first lines: “Is it over?” Here’s what everyone in Washington is thinking but not saying out loud: President Donald Trump is going to lose the election in 28 days and probably by a significant margin. “ The republican establishment, which rallied to Trumpism after 2016, will it not, therefore, be tempted to save the essential by focusing on the “lock” of the Senate, abandoning in open country a defeat announced yesterday’s victory maker?

Christophe Deroubaix