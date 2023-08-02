United States | Trump believes he will get another indictment

The former president of the United States told about it on his own social media platform.

of the United States former president Donald Trump believes that another criminal charge will be brought against him, reports the Reuters news agency.

Trump wrote about it on his own social media platform called Truth Social. In his writing, he said that the special prosecutor of the Ministry of Justice Jack Smith would file a new charge during Tuesday.

“I have heard that the deranged Jack Smith, who wants to screw up the 2024 presidential election, is going to file another false impeachment against your favorite president,” Trump wrote.

Trump was last indicted last week. One of them related to the intentional retention of national defense information and two to interfering with an investigation.

Among other things BBC reported at the time that Trump is accused of pressuring his staff to remove security camera footage from his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has placed himself as the Republican Party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 election. He is the first US president to be criminally indicted.