United States | Trump barked at the prosecutor and judge in New York

Trump claimed the prosecutor was a corrupt politician and the judge was pushing his own agenda.

11.1. 23:56

of the United States previous president Donald Trump insulted New York's chief prosecutor and a court judge in a rare, blatant manner on the closing day of the civil trial against his family company on Thursday.

Among other things, they reported on the matter NBC News, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Trump, a Republican, barked at New York State's attorney general, a Democrat Letitia James as a corrupt party politician. He claimed that the prosecutor used the case as a tool for his own political rise, which he said was evident in James' campaign videos.

“They are horrible videos. Hate it…”

Trump also presented a printed piece of paper from which he read:

“Letitia James visited Joe Biden at the White House several times during Trump's witch hunt. This was just published. I got it ten minutes ago.”

Trump the judge also took aim of Arthur Engoronwho had tried to limit the content of Trump's closing speech so that he wouldn't use it for electioneering — but apparently Trump spoke as he pleased.

“You have your own agenda. I understand that very well. You obviously can't listen for more than a minute,” Trump told Engoroni, according to The New York Times.

The judge stared at the panting Trump without even flinching, but then said this to the defense attorney:

“Restrain your boss.”

From the past president, his eldest sons Donald Junior and Eric and other managers of the real estate Trump Organization family company are accused of distorting the value of the company's real estate holdings by up to billions of dollars to obtain better loan and insurance terms.

The lawsuit has put the company's future at stake.

The judge has already found that the Trumps distorted the value of the company's holdings. The prosecutor is demanding $370 million in damages and a ban on doing business in New York for Donald Trump and his sons. A decision is expected by the end of January.

Trump and his son have pleaded not guilty. On Thursday, Trump claimed that the prosecution has no evidence and no witnesses, which undermines the entire court case.

It's about is about civil litigation. Charges have also been brought against Trump in four criminal trials.

Federal criminal charges against Trump have been brought in the capital Washington for an attempt to cling to power – related to, among other things, the takeover of the House of Congress – and in Florida related to taking classified documents from the White House.

In the state of Georgia, Trump is charged with criminal conspiracy to alter the results of the November 2020 presidential election, and in New York, with falsifying accounting related to the payment of kickbacks to a porn star.

The range of lawsuits has not made a dent in Trump's support, but he is a clear favorite in the primaries at the beginning of the year, in which the Republican Party's candidate for the November 2024 presidential election will be chosen.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges.