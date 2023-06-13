United States | Trump arrived in Miami to face historic federal criminal charges

The case concerns secret documents that, according to the charges, Trump intentionally took with him from the White House.

of the United States previous president Donald Trump arrived in Miami on Monday to answer the federal criminal charges, according to the news agency Reuters and the news channel, among others CNN. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 3 pm local time, i.e. at 10 pm Finnish time.

These are the first federal criminal charges brought against Trump. They concern the handling of documents classified as secret.

Special researcher at the Ministry of Justice Jack Smith believes that when Trump stepped down from the presidency, he deliberately took with him classified documents from the White House, concerning, among other things, nuclear weapons, weapons programs and the country’s defense plans. According to Smith, Trump took thousands of such documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate and stored them in secret.

Smith believes this was illegal and likely to endanger national security and that Trump lied to authorities trying to get the documents returned.

Smith’s based on the investigations, a grand jury brought a total of 37 indictments against Trump last week.

Trump denies that he has committed crimes and assures that he will continue his campaign to become the Republican Party’s presidential candidate and return to the presidency in the fall 2024 elections.

So the setting is as follows: President Joe Biden is seeking a second term, and an investigation into his administration has brought charges against his primary challenger.

Donald Trump landed from his private plane at the Miami airport on Monday.

Reuters and poll results released Monday by the Ipsos research company said that 81 percent of Republican supporters see the charges as a political manhunt.

Trump is also leading the Republican Party’s internal race for the presidential nomination. In the same poll, 43 percent of Republican supporters named Trump as their favorite, and only 22 percent named his main challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump plans to make a public speech in Miami before returning to New York. The authorities have prepared for unrest around the trial. Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said, according to Reuters, that he expected up to 50,000 people in the center and that he had prepared to close roads.

Trump is the first US president to face criminal charges. Convicting Trump of the crimes would still not prevent him from running for president again or returning to office.

Documents however, the federal cover-up charges are generally not the first criminal charges brought against Trump. In April, a grand jury in New York raised 34 counts of accounting crimes against Trump by the Manhattan District Attorney by Alvin Bragg based on the investigation.

Those charges relate to $130,000 that Trump’s former lawyer and manager Michael Cohen paid adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels on her behalf ie to Stephanie Clifford in 2016 to keep her quiet about having sex with Trump in 2006.

Paying “spoofing money” is not illegal, but the prosecutor believes that Trump has committed a crime by recording the amount as “legal expenses”.

In May In New York, the jury found Trump guilty for sexual abuse in the 1990s and later for defamation related to the case. This was not a matter of criminal law but a civil suit.

Trump was ordered to pay the reporter-writer To Elizabeth Jean Carroll compensation totaling five million dollars, or more than 4.5 million euros.