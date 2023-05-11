United States | Trump appeared on CNN for the first time in years: He mocked the woman who is about to receive millions in compensation from him

Trump repeated his familiar lies about election fraud and drove the Republican public wild.

Washington

of the United States previous president Donald Trump repeated his outlandish lies about his fraudulently defeated 2020 election when he appeared at a public event in New Hampshire on Wednesday to be interviewed by a CNN reporter and Republican voters.

“If you’re not stupid, you realize the election was rigged,” Trump said.

“The cameras found millions of votes that were stuffed into the ballot box,” he lied.

Trump’s is known to consider the liberal CNN channel to be his opponent. On Wednesday, he was a guest on CNN for the first time since 2016, when he was elected president. Trump appears to be reaching beyond conservative cable channels to appeal to middle-of-the-road voters on the road to the fall 2024 presidential election.

The discussion was moderated by a CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins persistently tried to correct Trump’s constant distortions, but the former president was in an energetic mood and roared to go, ignoring the reporter’s remarks. At one point, he seemed to lose his temper at Collins’ objections, calling him a “nasty person”. The audience cheered.

He made fun of the New Hampshire Republican crowd for this, for example by encouraging people from Twitter to his own social media service, Truth Social.

Trump boasted that he would be able to end the war in Ukraine in a day if he was elected president.

Trump predicts that he intends to pardon a large part of his supporters convicted of taking over the Congress building. He did not agree to take a stand on individual cases, such as the prison sentences of the leaders of the far-right Proud Boys group.

“I’m just saying that you can’t get a fair trial in Washington. Like not in New York,” Trump said, referring to his own trials.

Manhattan District Attorney blame Trump for an accounting crime related to bribery money paid to a porn star.

The jury in New York, on the other hand, found on Tuesday that the journalist was guilty of Trump by E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse and later defamation. Trump was ordered to pay five million dollars in damages. He plans to appeal the sentence.

Trump was asked if this recent decision will take women voters away from him.

“I don’t believe it,” Trump said, and proceeded to repeat the supposed events in a mocking tone. He claimed to have never met Carroll and called him a wack job.

Trump was also not inclined to regret his outrageous statement from years ago that with the help of fame you can grab women however you want. He said that he was talking about it in a general way, not specifically about himself, and assured that it had been like this for about a million years.