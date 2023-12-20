United States | Trump appealed to the Supreme Court for immunity from prosecution

Former US President Donald Trump wants the Supreme Court to reject the special prosecutor's request for speedy processing of immunity from prosecution.

of the United States former president and leader of the Republican Party's presidential nomination race Donald Trump filed a petition with the US Supreme Court to have the Supreme Court reject a request by federal prosecutors to immediately reconsider his immunity from prosecution, according to the news agency Reuters.

US Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith's the charges are related to the epiphany 2021 congressional takeover and Trump's attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. Trump is accused of, among other things, conspiring to betray the United States and conspiring to obstruct official proceedings.

Trump's defense claims that he is entitled to presidential immunity.

Smith asked the U.S. Supreme Court last week to decide whether ex-President Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution for crimes he allegedly committed while president.

A federal judge Tanya Chutkan decided at the beginning of December that there is no full immunity from prosecution. This decision can be appealed to the Court of Appeal.

Smith is now seeking to delay the appeals court so that the case regarding Trump's election fraud allegations can start on time in early March.

“It is imperative that this court resolve the defendant's immunity claims and that the defendant's trial proceed as expeditiously as possible if his immunity claims are denied,” Smith told jurors CNN's by.

Also another Trump-related legal case is expected to advance to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of the state of Colorado has decided that the former president of the country, Donald Trump, is not eligible for election.

The court based its majority decision on the section of the 14th amendment to the constitution, according to which participants in an anti-constitutional rebellion cannot be elected to public office in the United States, if they have previously given a promise to defend the constitution when taking office.

Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung called the decision undemocratic and said the decision would be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.

– We will soon file a complaint with the US Supreme Court and at the same time a request to postpone the implementation of this very undemocratic decision, Cheung said.

Trump has repeatedly denied all charges related to him and called them a political manhunt.

The US presidential primaries will be held in the first half of next year. The presidential election itself will be held in November next year.