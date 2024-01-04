United States | Trump appealed the Colorado election decision to the Supreme Court

Colorado's Supreme Court barred Trump from participating in the state's primaries.

of the United States former president Donald Trump has appealed to the country's highest court against the decision of the Colorado State Supreme Court, which would prevent Republican presidential candidate Trump from participating in the Colorado primaries.

The Colorado Supreme Court made a controversial decision in December. The reason is Trump's part in the attack by his supporters on the Congress House in Washington on Epiphany 2021.

The court appealed to the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, according to which participants in anti-constitutional rebellion cannot be elected to public office if they have previously sworn in their oath of office to support the Constitution. The addition was approved in the 1860s after the Civil War.

Trump's lawyers say in their complaint that eligibility to run for president is up to Congress, not state courts.

“If this decision is upheld, it will be the first time in US history that the judiciary has prevented voters from casting their ballots for the leading presidential candidate of a major party,” the lawyers wrote in their 43-page complaint, according to the AFP news agency.

Trump's a decision to appeal to the Supreme Court was expected. Advocates have also widely predicted that the Supreme Court will overturn the Colorado decision. The Supreme Court has a supportive conservative majority, and three of the nine justices are Trump appointees.

The state of Maine has also decided to ban Trump's candidacy in the primaries. In Maine, the state election authority made the decision. Trump appealed the decision to the Maine Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Complaints based on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution against Trump's candidacy have also been filed in other states. In Michigan and Minnesota, courts have ruled that Trump can run.

The Supreme Court's decision serves as a precedent that will decide similar cases in all states.

In both Maine and Colorado, the Republican primaries will be voted on March 5 on so-called Super Tuesday, when primaries will be held simultaneously in more than a dozen states.

Trump is the overwhelming early favorite in the Republican primaries.