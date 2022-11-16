United States | Trump announced that he would run for president again: “This is where America’s comeback begins”

This is the fourth time Trump is running for the presidency. HS was present at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida when Trump announced his plans.

Palm Beach, Florida

Bridge times Donald Trump didn’t raise expectations needlessly: he actually announced that he would run for president of the United States again.

“This is where America’s comeback begins,” he declared in front of his supporters at the Mar-a-Lago estate early Wednesday Finnish time.

“So that America can be great and great again, I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.”

At the same time, supporters outside the mansion erupted in screams. USA, USA, USA. We love Trump, We love Trump, We love Trump.

In his speech, Trump recalled at length how, in his opinion, the United States flourished during his presidency. He talked about the good economic situation and how China still respected the United States at that time.

“Now our country is in a downward spiral. For millions of Americans Joe Biden an era filled with pain and anguish,” Trump said.

“It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Trump had time to flirt with a possible nomination several times. Most recently, on the eve of election day, he captured the media’s attention when he promised a “big announcement”, but it never came.

Some Trump aides were obviously advised the ex-president to postpone the announcement further, but he kept his head.

“I didn’t need this [ehdokkuutta]! I have a really nice life. But I love our country,” Trump said, referring to his need to be America’s savior.

This is the fourth time Trump is running for the presidency. In 2016 he won, in 2020 he lost. In 2000, Trump ran for the position from the ranks of the Reform Party, but withdrew during the primaries.

Donald Trump’s supporters gathered around the Mar-a-Lago estate in the city of Palm Beach, Florida.

Mar-a-Lago the dreams of the group of supporters gathered around came true. Everyone was hoping to witness just that: the presidential candidacy of their hero.

Trump flags were flying, Harrikas drove around the mansion, there were cardboard portraits of the ex-president here and there. Some prayed, some fervently sang the US National Anthem, some blew horns.

Some waited there for hours.

18 years old Colton McCormick had ordered a suit glowing in the colors of the American flag for the event. On his head was a red cap with a familiar slogan, what else. Make America Great Again.

In the background of Colton McCormick is Donald Trump’s mansion Mar-a-Lago.

“I wanted to show my support for Trump. He’s great,” McCormick, of Florida, said.

“During his time, our country flourished. There was order, the border was closed, the economy was better.”

McCormick did not blame Trump for the worse-than-expected midterm election result of the Republicans – for him, such thinking is downright “ridiculous”. He pointed out that some of the candidates supported by Trump did win.

McCormick unfolded a huge banner that read Save America. He is so descriptive that a group of international media flocks to the scene.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also a “good guy” in McCormick’s opinion – but not as good as Trump.

“I think under Trump we have the best chance to return to the White House.”

Governor DeSantis was recently elected to the second term in the midterm elections with a landslide victory. So far, he is also Trump’s most likely challenger in the Republican primaries.

Several polls show that his support among Republican voters has increased during the fall.

The midterm election result was favorable to him: the party’s worse-than-expected success is widely blamed on Trump, while DeSantis handled his part in Florida handsomely.

That still doesn’t necessarily mean Republican voters would be willing to vote for DeSantis if Trump is the option.

Everyone gathered in front of Mar-a-Lago echoed the same sentiment: DeSantis is a good man, but Trump is better.

“He’s a really good guy, he’s done his part. But if Trump is nominated, there are no two words about who I would support,” said William Jackson. He lives in Florida and drives yachts for work.

Working in a hedge fund Debbie Macchia hoped that the men would not start fighting each other. He has a dream: Trump as the presidential candidate, DeSantis as the vice president.

“I love DeSantis and I don’t want to vote against our president. I hope they work together.”

Of course, it should be noted that hardly any average Florida Republicans had gathered in front of Mar-a-Lago. There was a hard core of Trump supporters who would hardly leave the ex-president’s side under any circumstances.

Trump’s the announcement is likely to cause discontent and unrest among Republicans. There were gravel sounds even beforehand.

News channel CNN interviewed on Monday, several House and Senate Republicans about Trump’s intentions to seek the party’s presidential nomination. Very few were willing to support it.

“I want someone who will unify the party,” Sen Mike Rounds from South Dakota told CNN. However, he declined to say whether he might support Trump.

“His policy was very good. But I don’t miss all that drama. I don’t think it would be good for the party,” said a Republican member of the House of Representatives Mike Simpson.