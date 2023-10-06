United States | Trump announced that he would drop the lawsuit he filed against his former lawyer

Trump demanded more than 500 million dollars in damages from his former lawyer.

of the United States former president Donald Trump has announced that he will abandon his former lawyer and case manager Michael Cohan against the lawsuit, reports news agency Reuters.

Court documents show that Trump filed a notice of dismissal of the case on Thursday.

Trump sued Cohen in April, seeking more than $500 million in damages for breaching a non-disclosure agreement and spreading false information about Trump.

Read more: Trump is demanding $500 million in damages from his former lawyer

The lawsuit was based on claims that Cohen has made, among other things, in books, podcasts and statements he has given to the media. Cohen has called his former client a racist and a traitor, among other things.

Cohen served as Trump’s lawyer from 2006 to 2018, but turned his coat completely after quitting the job.

He has cooperated with the prosecutor in the charges brought against Trump in April concerning adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels, i.e. to Stephanie Cliffordmoney paid.

In 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for, among other things, tax fraud and violation of election laws related to the money paid to Clifford.

For an adult entertainment star in addition to the indictments dealing with the money paid, three other indictments have been brought against Trump this year.

They concern the export of secret documents from the White House, the January 6 riots at the US Capitol and the interference of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

In addition, a trial began this week in New York where Trump, his adult sons and the company bearing the family’s name are accused of inflating assets to defraud banks and insurance companies.

Trump is vying for the Republican presidential nomination for next year’s election and is currently clearly leading opinion polls.