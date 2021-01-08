United States Trump announced that he does not intend to attend Biden’s inauguration

According to sources in the news agency Reuters, Trump plans to retire to his premises in Florida during his inauguration.

The United States incumbent president Donald Trump is not going to run for him in the November presidential election winner Joe Biden inauguration ceremony. Trump told about it on Twitter on Friday.

In his tweet, Trump states that he does not intend to attend the event on January 20th.

Traditionally, the resigning presidents of the United States and their vice presidents have attended the inauguration ceremonies of their followers.

Outgoing President Barack Obama congratulates his successor Donald Trump on his inauguration day on January 20, 2017. In the background is Obama’s wife Michelle Obama.­

On Thursday, Trump said On Twitter published video greeting to focus on ensuring a smooth transition of power. At the time, Trump condemned the rioters ’attack on the congressional building and assured that law-breakers would be allowed to pay for their actions.

The news is updated.