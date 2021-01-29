United States Trump and the Republican leader, who had once dismissed him, met and planned to get a House of Representatives to the party in the next election

Former President Donald Trump and House Republican Kevin McCarthy met on Thursday at the Trump Golf Club in Florida. According to CNN sources, McCarthy had been warned during the meeting that he should not face Trump.

Stateside former president Donald Trump and the Republican leader of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy discussed the future of the party on Thursday and planned to take power in the House of Representatives in the next election.

Getting Republicans back into the House of Representatives in the 2022 election was the main topic of Thursday’s meeting. The matter emerges from an excerpt from a meeting of the Save America political committee attached to Trump.

“President Trump’s popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement ever,” the press release claimed.

Trump and McCarthy met in Palm Beach, Florida at the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago Club, where he left after leaving the White House earlier this month.

“Today, President Trump pledged to help get Republicans elected to the House of Representatives and Senate in 2022,” McCarthy said in a statement.

Of the old the space between the allies has been rocky recently. McCarthy previously supported Trump in making false allegations of electoral fraud, but took his distance from it after the former president was accused of inciting his supporters to attack on Capitol Hill as an Epiphany. McCarthy then proclaimed the current president Joe Biden won the November election and said Trump was responsible for the Congress riot.

By Thursday, however, the duo appeared in a picture taken in a room reminiscent of the interior of the palace with wide grins on their faces. In a statement on Thursday’s meeting, McCarthy stressed that a united conservative movement would strengthen the ties of citizens and uphold the freedoms on which the country was founded.

In his press release, he also attacked Democrats for, among other things, the indictment of Trump and described this as currently a private citizen. In addition, he said the news channel CNNDemocrats seek to divide the people by “destroying” working-class jobs in the energy sector. According to CNN, McCarthy had also been raising funding in Florida.

News channel had said earlier Thursday on the basis of his sources that McCarthy had been warned during the meeting that he should not face Trump. According to one source, the gesture was believed to make McCarthy look weak.

According to another source, McCarthy, on the other hand, would have been told that he would seem to be creeping back to Trump and this would further alienate him from mainstream supporters who want to leave Trump.

It has been unclear how much weight Trump will have within the Republican Party after his term. The House of Representatives appointed the former president because of the attack on the House of Congress public prosecution. The final decision will be made by the Senate.

Trump is the first president to be indicted twice during his term. However, in a previous indictment at the time, the Republican-led Senate ruled against Trump’s ouster.

Recently, however, several Republicans have indicated that they intend to remain under the influence of the billionaire, or at least do not burn bridges in public for the former president. Support polls have shown strong support for Trump within the party.

Former Republican Congressman Carlos Curbelo told the MSNBC news channel that there are two wings inside the party. Some Republicans want to get rid of Trump, but others want to clean up the party from those who have opposed the president, he said.

Curbelo stressed that Trump’s wing is currently prevalent.