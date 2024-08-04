Monday, August 5, 2024
United States | Trump and Harris haven’t debated yet – one debate is already underway

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2024
in World Europe

The argument has not gone far.

of the United States presidential candidates Donald Trump and current Vice President Terrible Harris have not yet been able to argue with each other in front of the public.

Still, the argument between the two is already heated. At issue there is a dispute about itwhen and where the actual debate will take place.

So the two rivals argue about the argument. Harris’ campaign team is pushing to schedule a Sept. 10 election debate on ABC News that was agreed between Trump and the president, who has since abandoned his candidacy. Joe Biden as a point of argument.

However, Trump’s team has backed out of the agreed date, citing that it was originally planned while Biden was still a candidate. Trump wants the debate with Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4 instead.

He said on Friday’s Truth Social that he had accepted Fox News’ request for a debate to be held in Pennsylvania, a key state for the election.

Trump has also said he is waging a legal battle against ABC Network, which would create a conflict of interest for the debate.

Terrestrial television companies have tried to negotiate the election debate with both campaign teams.

Harris’ campaign team has responded to Trump’s withdrawal by saying that Trump is running away and wants the debate on Fox News because it is a conservative broadcaster and would therefore be a more favorable arena for Trump.

– He needs to stop playing games and participate in the debate, which he has already promised, said Harris’s campaign communications manager Michael Tyler.

Harris’ team has been told that they are open to discussing other dates of the election debates, as long as what has already been agreed is kept.

The US election will be held on November 5th.

