United States Trump and Biden will be holding simultaneous televised discussions tomorrow

The United States president Donald Trump and his Democratic Challenger Joe Biden will hold simultaneous televised debates tomorrow.

Trump and Biden were originally scheduled to take part in a TV debate tomorrow. Due to Trump’s coronavirus infection, the debate was to be held virtually, but Trump declined to participate and the debate had to be canceled.

At tomorrow’s events, Trump will speak to NBC in Miami and Biden ABC in Philadelphia.

NBC said it received information from the country’s leading coronavirus expert Anthony Faucilta statement that it is highly unlikely that Trump will continue to spread the virus. For safety’s sake, however, Trump and NBC presenter will keep a safety distance at the outdoor event and the audience will wear face masks.

The format of the events is a town hall discussion event where candidates answer questions from the audience. The canceled debate was also to be conducted in the same format.