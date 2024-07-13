United States|81-year-old Joe Biden asked to listen to his opponent, because it is easy to find mistakes in the words of 78-year-old Donald Trump.

“Listen him.”

This was the 81-year-old president of the United States Joe Biden defense at the press conference at the end of the NATO summit that he will continue his election campaign despite his blunders.

Biden indicated that the 78-year-old who is also trying to return to the presidency Donald Trump is hard to slip.

Biden continued on the same theme on Friday at an election rally in Michigan and was, for example of The New York Times along in the most cheerful way for many months.

It was necessary, because at the NATO summit, Biden referred to the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky accidentally “president As Putin” and talked about “Vice President Trump” when he had to talk Terrible about Harris.

Does it Trump then similar mistakes, as claimed by Biden?

The answer is, for example, from Time magazine composition according to positive.

In 2018, Trump invited the CEO of Lockheed Martin Marilyn Hewson Marilyn as Lockheed. CEO of Apple Tim Cook has been, according to Trump, “Tim Apple”.

Trump has also confused Biden To Barack Obama multiple times. In addition, he has claimed that he beat Obama in the presidential election when the victory came in 2016 About Hillary Clinton.

Republicans Nikki Haley challenged Trump in the party primaries, prompting Trump to call him out several times to Nancy Pelosiwho in turn is an 84-year-old Democrat and former speaker of the House of Representatives.

Trump himself has said that he mixed up the names on purpose: the Tim Apple format saved time, and calling Biden Obama was “sarcasm”.

In the previous examples, it might be possible, but Trump has also invited the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán “to be the leader of Turkey” and claimed that it is Russia’s border neighbor. Neither Turkey nor Hungary have a common border with Russia.

North Korea Kim Jong-un on the other hand is According to Trump A leader of 1.4 billion people. I think he confused North Korea and China.

Trump is too arguedthat this trend is threatened by “the second world war” and that wind power cause cancer.

Naturally Trump’s slip-ups are also different compositionssome of which date back to his first presidential campaign and term.

Some of the compositions have been purposefully cut. The same applies to some compilations made of Biden’s slips.

My own its numbers are made up of Trump’s kneeling improvisations.

She is praised of Thomas Harris the cannibal of the books and the movies made from them, or the Hannibal Lecter character, in a way that the possible sarcasm could remain obscure.

Trump has also wondered several times whether he would rather die of electrocution on a boat or at the mercy of sharks.

Exaggeration is also part of Trump’s speech. There has been significant inflation in the United States, though the problem is decreasing to a pace of about three percent.

At no point were the inflation figures even close to 50 percent, like In Trump’s speeches.

In the United States, it is also not customary to perform abortions after nine months of pregnancy, as Trump again claimed At the CNN debate.

Part of the Democrats hopes that Biden will give up the candidacy, because he has again lost his position in the polls compared to Trump.

On Friday, a couple of congressional Democrats joined Among those hoping for Biden’s resignation.

As such, Biden’s initiatives were recent in a blind test far more popular than Trump’s, but Democrats wonder if the president is any longer the best campaigner to showcase initiatives and accomplishments to voters.

Trump has his own too his opponent in the Republican districtand he is shunned by many unaffiliated voters.