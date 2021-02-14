United States Trump acquitted, but the result of the vote was historic: The seven Republicans voted in favor

The United States the senate released the former president Donald Trumpin as expected from the indictment on Saturday. He was accused of “inciting rebellion” in connection with the conquest of Congress in Epiphany.

Trump’s verdict was supported by 57 senators and opposed by 43. The verdict would have required 67 votes.

All 50 Democrats were in favor of the verdict. However, the fourth U.S. history trial and Trump’s second civil trial exceeded party boundaries more widely than any previous one: a total of seven Republican senators voted in favor of the verdict.

HS presents the news agency Reuters and the US newspaper The New York Times based on who they are.

Richard Burr

Richard Burr, 65, of North Carolina, has served as a senator since 2005 and plans to run in the 2022 Senate election again.

“As I said on January 6, the president bears responsibility for these tragic events,” Burr said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

“Evidence of President Trump’s guilt in inciting the uprising is irrefutable. That is why I voted in favor of the judgment. “

Bill Cassidy

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, 63, was one of six Republicans to vote this week in favor of the constitutionality of the trial. At the time, he was reversing his position, as in an earlier vote he still considered the reading unconstitutional.

“Our constitution and our country are more important than any single person. I voted in favor of President Trump’s verdict because he is guilty, ”Cassidy said, according to The New York Times.

Cassidy has served as a senator since 2015.

Susan Collins

Susan Collins, 68, a Maine senator since 1997, has long been critical of Trump’s actions, and conquest of Congress made no exception.

“This attack was not a spontaneous act of violence,” Collins said in the Senate after the vote.

“In the past, it was the culmination of President Trump’s constant provocation to reverse the outcome of the presidential election.”

Lisa Murkowski

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, 63, urged Trump to resign after the events of the Epiphany when his supporters rushed to Congress and suspended Joe Biden confirmation of the election victory. Five people died in the riots.

Murkowski has served as a senator since 2002.

“It’s not about me, my life or my work,” Murkowski said Politicon to a journalist who asked about the political risk he was taking by voting in favor of Trump’s verdict.

“This is what we support. If I cannot express what I think the president should represent, why should I ask the Alaskans to support me? ”

Murkowski is the only Republican senator to vote for prosecution, seeking to renew his seat in next year’s election. Others are either not aiming for a follow-up season or their season is not interrupted yet next year.

Mitt Romney

Utah Senator Mitt Romney, 73, was the only Republican to vote for Trump’s verdict in his first civil trial. Romney, who was a presidential candidate in 2012, is known as Trump’s vocal critic.

“President Trump incited his supporters to revolt against Congress on January 6th. He did so despite the well-known threat of violence that occurred that day. President Trump also violated his oath of office by failing to protect the Capitol, the Vice President and others in the building, ”Romney said in a statement.

Ben Sasse

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, 48, will be considered a potential candidate in the Republican presidential race in 2024, Reuters says. Sasse has publicly stalled Trump’s allegations of large-scale electoral fraud and said this has no reason to question the outcome of the November presidential election.

Sasse has served as a senator since 2015, and was elected in last year’s senator election for a new term.

“On election night in 2014, I promised the people of Nebraska that I would always vote according to my conscience, even if it was against the party’s position. In my first speech in the Senate in November 2015, I promised to speak directly if the president – even my own party – exceeds his authority, ”Sasse said in a statement according to The New York Times.

Patrick Toomey

Pennsylvania Senator Patrick Toomey, 59, said he decided during the trial that Trump deserves a verdict. Reuters says Toomey demanded Trump’s resignation after the events of the Epiphany.

“I listened to the arguments on both sides, and I think that the arguments cited in favor were much stronger,” he said bulletin.

Toomey has served as a senator since 2011 and is not looking for an extension in 2022.

In addition Senate Most Influential Republican, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell gave a loud speech after the vote. He called the conquest of Congress the Epiphany as terrorism and said Trump was “practically and morally” responsible for the actions of the occupiers.

“The leader of the free world cannot for months rumble that dark forces are trying to steal our country and then present a surprise when people believe him and take irresponsible actions.”

Still, McConnell voted to release Trump. He justified the decision on the grounds that Trump was no longer president during the trial. He said the Senate thus had no jurisdiction over the case.