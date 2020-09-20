United States Trump accepts Oracle’s and Walmart’s offer of a ‘concept’ for Tiktok video application to continue in the United States

The new Tiktok Global will be listed on the stock exchange within 12 months. The U.S. Department of Commerce says it will postpone Tiktok’s ban on charging for at least a week. Under the ownership arrangements, Americans are deemed to receive a 53 percent stake in the company.

President Donald Trump has approved cloud service and software company Oracle’s plan to transfer U.S. operations of the Chinese Tiktok video service to American hands.

“I accept the deal as a concept,” Trump told reporters on Saturday as he left the White House for a campaign trip to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Bloomberg news agency reported.

“I think it’s going to be a fantastic deal,” Trump said.

“I’ve given it my blessing. If they get it done, it’s great, but if they don’t, it’s ok too. ”

The video application Tiktok says it has prepared a cooperation agreement in the United States with the software company Oracle and the retail chain Walmart.

According to Tiktok, Oracle is expected to operate in the future as a technology partner for the messaging application in the United States, while Walmart would be Tiktok’s commercial partner.

The U.S. has considered the Chinese-owned app a security threat and claimed China is using it for espionage.

President Donald Trump in August, signed a decree requiring Tiktok owner ByteDance to sell its U.S. operations to an American company. Otherwise, Americans will be prohibited from doing business with the company.

The project a new company called TikTok Global is established for this purpose. It has promised to channel $ 5 billion in new tax revenue to the United States.

New jobs have also been promised to the United States. Headquarters is planned in Texas.

The company is also setting up a fund to fund education, which Trump said meets his pre-demand that the U.S. government get its share of the deal, Bloomberg said.

“They’re putting up a really big fund,” Trump said. “It is their share, which I have asked.”

Oracle intends to take a 12.5 percent stake in TikTok Global. Walmart has said it has agreed to buy 7.5 percent of the company, Bloomberg said.

Tiktok’s holding company Bytedance has an 80 percent stake in the new company.

Still, under the agreement, sufficient control of the new company will pass into the hands of the Americans.

This is explained by the fact that 40 percent of Bytedance’s holdings are already in the hands of American investors and private equity funds. Investors include General Atlantic and Sequoia venture capitalists who have regulated the Oracle agreement.

When all U.S. holdings are added together, U.S. ownership rises to 53 percent of the company, taking into account indirect holdings.

However, that does not change the fact that 80 percent of the new company is in the hands of a Chinese company in which the American has a minority.

Tiktok Global plans to list on the stock exchange in the United States within 12 months.

Oracle will take all of Tiktok’s data in the United States to its cloud servers and gain access to Tiktok’s source code.

Four of the company’s five-member board is scheduled to be American, the companies said in a statement.

In the first in estimates, the agreement, midwife of President Trump, was seen as watered down in terms of “security threats” and was not seen to change much of the current situation except that certain Americans were able to buy stakes in a fast-growing Chinese company.

Bytedance still dominates application algorithms. The changes in data security are also minor: Until now, according to Bytedance, American data has been stored in Singapore, now it will be exchanged for Oracle cloud services.

Specially after the announcement of Tiktok, which is popular among young people, the U.S. Department of Commerce said it would postpone the ban on Tiktok downloads for at least a week.

The download ban was due to take effect in the U.S. on Sunday, but will be postponed until at least next week’s Sunday.

Wechat, a messaging and payment app owned by Chinese Tencent, will catch up in the U.S. on Sunday as the latest China-US trade dispute escalates. The U.S. Department of Commerce has ordered a Wechat download ban beginning Sunday.

Wechat is a very widely used application in China and also has nearly 20 million users in the United States.

However, unlike Wechat, the use of Tiktok, which was on the blacklist, had been made possible over the November presidential election. Tiktok has about 100 million users in the United States.

China on Saturday, the United States said it had put in place a mechanism by which it could restrict the activities of foreign companies. According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the decision may affect companies, but also organizations and people.

Sanctions can be imposed if any action harms China’s security or violates international trade rules. In that case, China could impose fines, business and investment restrictions, and entry restrictions.

The divisions between China and the United States have recently been strained by disputes over Tiktok and Wechat. Tiktok has denied allegations of US espionage. According to China, this is a political chase.

For years, China itself has blocked or restricted the activities of major U.S. technology players, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google, in China.

Application bans have also raised concerns in the United States. Critics say there is no clear information on the security risks of the apps, and on the other hand, they are concerned about whether the Trump administration will remain within the constitutional freedom of expression.

The ban is also criticized for eroding the integrity of the internet.